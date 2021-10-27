Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $141.83 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,777,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850,216 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management comprises approximately 1.2% of Alberta Investment Management Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.17% of Brookfield Asset Management worth $141,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $40,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the first quarter worth $83,000. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on BAM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $62.50 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.70.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.19. The stock had a trading volume of 14,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,354. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average is $51.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.09 and a twelve month high of $61.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.26). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company had revenue of $18.29 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -433.33%.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.