Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 103,850 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 19.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 638,850 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,850 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $41,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 12,723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 174.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 208,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 132,484 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 16.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,536,000 after buying an additional 86,664 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 5.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,054 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QSR traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.44. 50,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,551. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.36. The firm has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.12 and a 1 year high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Restaurant Brands International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total value of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 314,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,391,112.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Argus cut Restaurant Brands International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.59.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

