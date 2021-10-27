Alberta Investment Management Corp Raises Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,284 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 87,911 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $46,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 81.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RCI. TD Securities boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Rogers Communications stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.11. 10,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.25 and a 1 year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4059 dividend. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.60%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

