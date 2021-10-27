Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 65,900 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,900 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in American Tower were worth $35,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.14. The company had a trading volume of 10,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,059. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $130.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $283.14.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Argus increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $270.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

In related news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,366.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

