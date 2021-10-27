Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alerus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $541.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.