Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Alerus Financial posted earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 49.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.43 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alerus Financial.
Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $57.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.25 million. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 21.31%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alerus Financial NA boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 1.8% in the second quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 1,956,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,762,000 after purchasing an additional 34,064 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 993,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,826,000 after purchasing an additional 57,005 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 667,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alerus Financial by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 287,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Alerus Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 270,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,309 shares during the period. 37.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of Alerus Financial stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,503. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Alerus Financial has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $34.70. The company has a market capitalization of $541.72 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.06.
About Alerus Financial
Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.
