Alethea Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,000. Iron Mountain comprises approximately 0.7% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 148.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 75,355 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Iron Mountain by 11.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 177,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after buying an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 294,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,480,000 after acquiring an additional 27,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $1,509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.30. 5,880 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,605. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $49.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 51.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,532,013. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

