Alethea Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Relx by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,786 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Relx by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Relx by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

RELX traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.93. 7,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,423. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.17. Relx Plc has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $31.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.73.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.24%.

About Relx

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

