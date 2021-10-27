Alethea Capital Management LLC Invests $757,000 in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Alethea Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000. CF Industries accounts for 0.5% of Alethea Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in CF Industries by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 27,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,685 shares in the last quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,124,000. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in CF Industries by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 171,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,824,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CF Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 23,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in CF Industries by 46.9% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 729,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,170,000 after buying an additional 232,991 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CF Industries news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.46.

Shares of CF stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $57.67. 77,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,314,754. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.27. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $63.40.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

