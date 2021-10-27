Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.740-$7.760 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Alexandria Real Estate Equities also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.74-7.76 EPS.

NYSE:ARE traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $208.96. 8,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 841,249. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a twelve month low of $150.08 and a twelve month high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.47 and a 200 day moving average of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.73.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $547.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.52 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 45.83%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.37%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $187.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $205.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $20.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $179.83.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.61, for a total value of $1,557,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CIO Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.90, for a total value of $2,069,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 122,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,325,594.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,308 shares of company stock valued at $15,818,603 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 929,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $169,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc is an urban office real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, development, and redevelopment of life science and technology properties. The firm also provides a space for lease to the life science and technology industries, which are primarily located in AAA urban innovation cluster locations.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.