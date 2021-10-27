Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 12.63%.

Shares of ALFVY stock traded up $1.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,620. Alfa Laval AB has a fifty-two week low of $19.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ALFVY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from SEK 360 to SEK 370 in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alfa Laval AB (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.50.

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

