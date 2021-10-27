Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Lifted by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,388 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,808 shares during the quarter. Align Technology makes up 5.0% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.55% of Align Technology worth $263,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Align Technology by 226.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.00, for a total value of $555,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total transaction of $1,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,600,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,686 shares of company stock valued at $13,834,858 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $600.00 to $700.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $698.46.

Shares of ALGN traded up $8.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $601.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,667. The company’s 50-day moving average is $686.48 and its 200-day moving average is $636.02. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $417.36 and a 52-week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.22, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. Research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.