Allegheny Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ATI)

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,030 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 646% compared to the typical daily volume of 272 put options.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATI. Bank of America upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NYSE:ATI opened at $15.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.80. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.24 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $616.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.60 million. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 47.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the first quarter worth $3,043,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 281.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,744,000 after purchasing an additional 175,482 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,521,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

