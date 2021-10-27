Allegiance Bancshares (ABTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $58.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.77 million. On average, analysts expect Allegiance Bancshares to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.18 on Wednesday. Allegiance Bancshares has a 1 year low of $26.25 and a 1 year high of $43.34. The stock has a market cap of $812.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.23 and a 200-day moving average of $38.47.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Allegiance Bancshares during the second quarter valued at about $317,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 10.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Allegiance Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,522,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Allegiance Bancshares Company Profile

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

