Allegion plc Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.13 Per Share (NYSE:ALLE)

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allegion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Allegion’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $717.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.29 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Allegion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Allegion in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Allegion from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Allegion from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $158.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.25.

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $129.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.19. Allegion has a 1 year low of $95.67 and a 1 year high of $148.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.00 and its 200 day moving average is $137.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Allegion during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,637 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 30,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David D. Petratis sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $390,751.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.18%.

About Allegion

Allegion Plc provides security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure and productiv. It operates through the following three geographic segments: Americas; Middle East, India, and Africa (EMEIA); and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment sells a range of products and solutions such locks, locksets, portable locks, key systems, door closers, exit devices, doors and door systems, electronic products, and access control and time and attendance systems.

