Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its stake in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,067 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.17% of Alliance Data Systems worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADS opened at $94.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $128.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.61.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.44.

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

