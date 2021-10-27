AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 4.6% over the last three years.

AFB stock opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.

In related news, Director Marshall C. Turner purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,439 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,902 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

