Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Stake Reduced by State Street Corp

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,272,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,457 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.90% of Alliant Energy worth $684,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,077,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,677,107,000 after acquiring an additional 147,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 21.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,753,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575,097 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,605,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,069,000 after buying an additional 131,656 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,491,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,198,000 after buying an additional 345,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

LNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Scotiabank downgraded Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.76. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $817.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

