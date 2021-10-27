Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 11,972 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned 0.07% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $8,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $77,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 300.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total value of $627,177.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total value of $308,256.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 297,203 shares of company stock valued at $45,987,946 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NTLA opened at $132.00 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.15 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NTLA. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.56.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

