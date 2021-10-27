Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $7.75 Million Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 24.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 297,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,742 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in The AES were worth $7,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The AES during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in The AES by 160.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The AES by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total value of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock valued at $8,046,163. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AES stock opened at $25.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of -120.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day moving average of $25.20. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 28.07% and a negative net margin of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

The AES Company Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

