Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 32,095 Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 39.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,095 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.07% of Novavax worth $10,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 13.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 137.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,378,000 after purchasing an additional 7,858 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Novavax by 96.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 286,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 140,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Novavax in the first quarter worth $45,328,000. 52.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novavax alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.14, for a total transaction of $1,362,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.25, for a total transaction of $143,624.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,601 shares of company stock valued at $36,601,725 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVAX opened at $134.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Novavax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.59 and a fifty-two week high of $331.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.85 and its 200 day moving average is $199.24.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. The business had revenue of $298.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.37 EPS for the current year.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.