Allianz Asset Management GmbH Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,215 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after buying an additional 83,912 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,019,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,184,000 after buying an additional 60,250 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after buying an additional 338,778 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,524,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,012,000 after buying an additional 389,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,151,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,165,000 after buying an additional 318,863 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRSK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

In other news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.58, for a total transaction of $97,363.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total transaction of $786,693.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,688 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,836 shares of company stock worth $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $211.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.80, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $215.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $201.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

