Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.86 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $16.40 earnings per share.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $131.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2,925.32. The stock had a trading volume of 198,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,135. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,514.62 and a 12-month high of $2,936.41. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,812.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,593.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other news, Director Lawrence Page sold 13,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,733.78, for a total value of $37,966,736.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,888 shares in the company, valued at $37,966,736.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 356,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $36,327,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 546,339 shares of company stock valued at $566,333,381. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,129.77.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

