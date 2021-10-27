Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $4.86 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) announced its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $168.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2,961.81. The stock had a trading volume of 153,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,135. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,514.62 and a one year high of $2,936.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,812.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,593.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,129.77.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total transaction of $130,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,016 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 18 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.69, for a total value of $48,774.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 546,339 shares of company stock worth $566,333,381 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,433,132 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of Morgan Stanley’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.36% of Alphabet worth $6,098,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.