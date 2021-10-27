Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $4.86 EPS

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) released its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS.

GOOGL traded up $138.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,924.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,282,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,543. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2,799.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2,554.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,508.48 and a 1-year high of $2,973.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alphabet stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.0% of Morgan Stanley’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.48% of Alphabet worth $7,854,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,077.44.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

