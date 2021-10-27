Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 152.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 231.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 178.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AYX stock opened at $71.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.01. Alteryx, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.66 and a twelve month high of $145.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $120.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.71 million. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a negative net margin of 10.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Alteryx from $129.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alteryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alteryx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.73.

In other news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $183,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,625 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

