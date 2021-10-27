Altus Midstream to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.94 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NASDAQ:ALTM)

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) – Analysts at US Capital Advisors lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altus Midstream in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.94 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.41. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Altus Midstream’s FY2023 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Altus Midstream (NASDAQ:ALTM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.14). Altus Midstream had a negative return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $35.59 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Altus Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

NASDAQ ALTM opened at $61.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 3.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.82 and its 200-day moving average is $66.03. Altus Midstream has a one year low of $9.44 and a one year high of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Altus Midstream by 323.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 213,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,381,000 after buying an additional 162,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Altus Midstream by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,876,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Altus Midstream by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Altus Midstream by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,942,000 after buying an additional 27,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Altus Midstream by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Altus Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 284.36%.

About Altus Midstream

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

