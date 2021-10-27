Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Decreases Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lowered its position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 286,290 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 600,221 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $17,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lyft by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,626,991 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,368,480,000 after purchasing an additional 644,051 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,148,228 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $432,324,000 after acquiring an additional 669,481 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,104,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $369,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,881,438 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,201,931 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $254,133,000 after acquiring an additional 308,560 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,085,311 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $247,080,000 after acquiring an additional 704,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Lyft news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,423. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LYFT stock opened at $47.54 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 2.06. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Lyft in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lyft from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.49.

Lyft Profile

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

