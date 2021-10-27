Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Has $31.10 Million Holdings in SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lessened its stake in shares of SOC Telemed, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLMD) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,466,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841,116 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned about 0.06% of SOC Telemed worth $31,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter worth about $1,720,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,208,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of SOC Telemed by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SOC Telemed during the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLMD opened at $2.06 on Wednesday. SOC Telemed, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The stock has a market cap of $206.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative return on equity of 66.37% and a negative net margin of 88.63%. The firm had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that SOC Telemed, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price objective on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SOC Telemed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

About SOC Telemed

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

