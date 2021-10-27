Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Purchases 79,722 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 917,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,722 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Equitable worth $27,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Equitable by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,828,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,877,000 after purchasing an additional 701,813 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 20,404,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,331,000 after purchasing an additional 351,283 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Equitable by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,608,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,028,000 after purchasing an additional 252,471 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,661,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,834,000 after purchasing an additional 366,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Equitable by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,987,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,379 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable stock opened at $33.84 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.44 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.41. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.64.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $450,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equitable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.73.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

