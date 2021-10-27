Alyeska Investment Group L.P. Sells 43,085 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. cut its stake in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 43,085 shares during the quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Western Digital worth $18,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,024,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,350,354,000 after acquiring an additional 258,140 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 9.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,148,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $437,619,000 after acquiring an additional 524,468 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Digital by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,648,784 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $400,955,000 after acquiring an additional 180,222 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 1,932.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,407,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $360,964,000 after acquiring an additional 5,141,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Western Digital by 5.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,576,911 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $305,509,000 after acquiring an additional 224,935 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $56.32 on Wednesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The data storage provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lori S. Sundberg sold 3,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total value of $229,569.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,795 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,036.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WDC. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.57.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

