Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) PT Raised to $225.00 at Roth Capital

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Roth Capital from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.31% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.83.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $181.00 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a one year low of $53.52 and a one year high of $186.24. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.07 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.40.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ambarella will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMBA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Ambarella by 562.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 540,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,655,000 after buying an additional 459,131 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3,702.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 429,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,140,000 after purchasing an additional 418,426 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $33,855,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after purchasing an additional 263,299 shares during the period. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 1st quarter worth $25,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

