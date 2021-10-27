Ameren (AEE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect Ameren to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AEE opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.50. Ameren has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.86%.

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

