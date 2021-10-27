American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. 1,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $40.62.
In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,940 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $376,527.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.
American Assets Trust Company Profile
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
