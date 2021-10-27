American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 1.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AAT traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.52. 1,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,473. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $20.73 and a 1 year high of $40.62.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 9,940 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $376,527.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.06 per share, for a total transaction of $370,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 72,240 shares of company stock worth $2,722,898 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Assets Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 50.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 319,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,796 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.53% of American Assets Trust worth $11,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on AAT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

