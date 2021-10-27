American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.65.
Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $180.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.26. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.
In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in American Express by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
