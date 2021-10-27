American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $200.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the payment services company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. started coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of American Express from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $169.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $173.00 target price (up from $158.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.65.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $180.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.26. American Express has a 52-week low of $89.11 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm has a market cap of $143.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in American Express by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,958,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in American Express by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 12,729 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at $12,109,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its position in American Express by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 42,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

