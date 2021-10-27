American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Stake Raised by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,874,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $232,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut American International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American International Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American International Group from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $59.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.12. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $60.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $11.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.56 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.35%. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to reacquire up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

