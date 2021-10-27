American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $42.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on AMNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of American National Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 25th. Stephens raised shares of American National Bankshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.50 to $39.50 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $37.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $405.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.14. American National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $21.95 and a 1 year high of $40.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98.

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 32.93% and a return on equity of 11.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ledyard National Bank purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 76.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in American National Bankshares by 108,200.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in American National Bankshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 37.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American National Bankshares Company Profile

American National Bankshares, Inc (Virginia) is a one-bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer banking, trust and investment services, and insurance. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Investment Services, and Other.

