Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMP. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

AMP traded up $6.58 on Wednesday, reaching $303.89. The stock had a trading volume of 14,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,528. The company has a market cap of $34.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $270.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.33 and a 12-month high of $301.00.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.