Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $297.31, but opened at $306.62. Ameriprise Financial shares last traded at $304.92, with a volume of 4,965 shares changing hands.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.10%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.00.

The stock has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMP. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 20,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 70,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,836,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile (NYSE:AMP)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

