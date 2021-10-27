Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amplitude in a report released on Sunday, October 24th. KeyCorp analyst M. Turits anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amplitude’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMPL. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Amplitude in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $71.17 on Wednesday. Amplitude has a 1-year low of $48.86 and a 1-year high of $73.61.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amplitude stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,000.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

