Amundi Acquires New Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Amundi bought a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 960,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,936,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Baidu by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 754,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $153,819,000 after purchasing an additional 115,468 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $306,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Baidu by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 493,617 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $100,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC grew its position in Baidu by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 39,589 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Baidu by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 84,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,685 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

BIDU stock opened at $168.83 on Wednesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $156.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $264.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.47.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

