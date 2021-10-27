Amundi Acquires Shares of 410,886 Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 410,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,186,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $304.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $200.03 and a 12 month high of $324.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $291.55 and its 200 day moving average is $302.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $337.00 target price for the company. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.40.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

