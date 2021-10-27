Amundi Buys New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Amundi bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,447,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,312,000. Amundi owned about 0.44% of Archer-Daniels-Midland at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,529,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,709,000 after acquiring an additional 199,543 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 584.7% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after acquiring an additional 42,100 shares during the period. Mudrick Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $9,090,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 87.7% during the second quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,599 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano purchased 16,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Stephens downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.42.

NYSE:ADM opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.65. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $45.68 and a one year high of $69.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.85. The stock has a market cap of $36.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.23%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

