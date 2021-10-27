Amundi Makes New $135.06 Million Investment in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,168,269 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $135,059,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 26,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the first quarter valued at $357,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 20.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Northern Trust stock opened at $123.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.30. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.20 and a one year high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In related news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total value of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,786 shares of company stock worth $7,790,066 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

