Amundi Purchases New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,888,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,004,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Exelon by 1.8% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 50.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 11,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 12.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 127,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 15.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,586,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after acquiring an additional 209,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Exelon stock opened at $52.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.44. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $38.35 and a 12 month high of $52.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Exelon from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.38.

Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

