Amundi Takes Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Amundi bought a new stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,017,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,722,000. Amundi owned 0.52% of Prudential Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PRU. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 20.0% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 29.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Compton Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.92.

In other Prudential Financial news, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 6,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $690,202.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock opened at $113.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.31. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.39 and a 1 year high of $114.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $43.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

