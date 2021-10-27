Analysts Anticipate PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post $1.07 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.00. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.07. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 39.30% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PACW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PACW stock traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. 33,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,350. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. PacWest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.78 and a 52 week high of $48.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 47.62%.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

