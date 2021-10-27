Analysts Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will report $1.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. Prologis reported sales of $987.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year sales of $4.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS.

PLD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.13.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.31 on Friday, hitting $143.92. The stock had a trading volume of 97,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,536,806. The company’s 50-day moving average is $131.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.20. Prologis has a one year low of $93.08 and a one year high of $146.88. The stock has a market cap of $106.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total transaction of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 344,000 shares of company stock worth $49,367,262 over the last ninety days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Prologis by 3.8% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 14,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

