Analysts Anticipate RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to Post $0.71 EPS

Brokerages expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings. RBB Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens cut RBB Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.88.

RBB stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.15. 55,705 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,638. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $486.75 million, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.92. RBB Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $26.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 30.95%.

In related news, EVP Simon Pang sold 9,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $233,830.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,335 shares in the company, valued at $4,247,456.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 443,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,985,000 after buying an additional 12,520 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RBB Bancorp during the first quarter worth $500,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 26.7% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 1.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 53.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 286,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after buying an additional 99,997 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of full service commercial bank. Its services include remote deposit, e-banking, mobile banking, commercial and investor real estate loans, business loans and lines of credit, commercial and industrial loans, SBA 7A and 504 loans, 1-4 single family residential loans, trade finance and a full range of depository accounts.

