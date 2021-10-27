Analysts Anticipate US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) to post earnings per share of $0.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for US Ecology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.34. US Ecology also posted earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that US Ecology will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.56. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $1.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow US Ecology.

US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). US Ecology had a positive return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $240.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.70 million.

ECOL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on US Ecology from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Ecology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in US Ecology by 1,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of US Ecology by 34.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 25.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in US Ecology by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

ECOL stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.40. 1,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.69 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. US Ecology has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $45.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services to commercial and government entities. It operates through the following segments: Waste Solutions; Field Services; and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment include a range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, E&P and radioactive waste at company-owned landfill, wastewater, deep-well injection, and other treatment facilities.

