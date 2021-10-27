Analysts Expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to post earnings per share of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.28 and the lowest is ($1.96). Albireo Pharma posted earnings per share of ($1.96) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year earnings of ($5.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.02) to ($3.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($6.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.59) to ($4.69). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,468.41% and a negative return on equity of 82.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 million.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALBO shares. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Albireo Pharma by 46.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALBO stock opened at $28.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.23 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.59. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $27.23 and a fifty-two week high of $43.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.46.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

